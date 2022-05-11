One can’t argue with the solid case made Monday by groups lobbying for the state to fully fund special education. It’s a case they’ve made for years, decades even.
But this year the state actually has the wherewithal to make a down payment on the $800 million gap in special education funding by allocating some of the state’s $9.3 billion budget surplus.
No one is arguing that public schools should not fund the education of children with special needs equally, but the state and federal mandates have never come with full funding. That’s also not in dispute.
There may never be an opportunity to provide this much help to special education funding. It’s the right thing to do and relieves local property taxpayers from the burden of making up for the shortage of funds of state and federal funding. While Mankato Public Schools get $14.7 million in state funding for special education costs, it must pay $8 million from its general fund budget to make up the difference of what it’s required to spend.
For St. Peter, schools have to come up with $1.9 million to cover the shortfall. In Waseca local taxes cover $2 million of the gap, and in New Ulm the local share is $2.9 million.
The uses of local funds for a state mandate takes money away from other programs the school might offer. More rural districts face even bigger funding challenges because many have high special education costs, but lower property wealth and values from which to generate local taxes.
The groups, including the St. Peter-based Minnesota School Boards Association, called for the state to add special education funding to school budgets going forward so that mandate will be fully covered by the government unit that calls for it.
It’s time legislators filled the gap in special education funding at the local level. Schools will get the investments they need to provide a quality education and special education mandates will be funded by those who require them.
