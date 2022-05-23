As the Legislature closes in on a successful session with a strong bipartisan tone and bipartisan plans for everything from taxes to education, it's worth giving credit and recognizing how we might replicate this process in the future.
The best ideas that came together with the bipartisan tax plan and spending priorities include leaving $4 billion of the $9.3 billion surplus in reserve, removing taxes on Social Security income and boosting funding for education, particularly special education.
The education piece had not been completed as of mid-day Sunday, but legislators seemed to be moving in the direction of funding long underfunded special education and giving schools more resources to deal with the clear and present danger of mental health among the youngest in society.
Minnesota has long been an outlier among states taxing Social Security, so it made sense to not only be in the mainstream but also provide some relief from inflation for those who are on fixed incomes. That provision will affect some 460,000 seniors.
Democrats pushed for tax relief also for renters and homeowners. Their plan moves rental assistance from a separate "renter's credit" filing to a credit on income tax forms. That's a smart way to go and will make it easier for renters to get relief. Some 125,000 more filers will be eligible.
Democrats and Republicans also took aim to give relief to modest income families with children, providing a $2,000 tax credit for one child up to age 4 for families making up to $105,000.
The costs of renting an apartment and raising a child have been skyrocketing in the last few years, and it's appropriate that these constituencies get some relief.
Republicans convinced Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz that so called "Walz checks" — onetime rebate checks — were not better than permanent tax relief. And to his credit, Walz did not hold negotiations hostage for this priority. In fact, legislators recalled a lesson from 20 years ago when former Gov. Jesse Ventura issued such checks, and the state later ran into a deficit because it did not put enough in reserve.
This year, the willingness to negotiate by both sides, without the usual rancor and rhetoric was refreshing. The word "nonstarter" was almost non-existent.
In the end, everyone got some of their priorities, but not everything. The plan gives relief to young and old and keeps sufficient funds for a rainy day.
Of course, it's easy to agree when there's enough money for all priorities. We hope legislators can take lessons from this session and return Minnesota to a state that works for the people no matter what parties might be in charge.
