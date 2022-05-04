In our continuing effort to reward good government, we applaud Minnesota Democrats and Republicans for coming together recently in a compromise on pandemic-related problems in business taxes and front-line worker pay.
Gov. Tim Walz signed the compromise plan last week to pay front line-workers $750 each and fully replenish the unemployment compensation fund so as to prevent a tax increase for Minnesota business. It is the biggest accomplishment so far of the 2022 legislative session between a Republican-led Senate and a DFL-controlled House. Walz had advocated a plan to fix the unemployment fund earlier and had used his bully pulpit in one of the strongest pushes for a bipartisan agreement.
In another show of focusing on priorities that matter and pushing political gamesmanship aside, GOP. Sen Majority Leader Jeremy Miller announced at a recent MinnPost panel discussion that the GOP would not likely challenge confirmation of any Walz commissioner as they had done two years ago. The GOP had voted to remove Nancy Leppink at the Department of Labor and Industry and Steve Kelley at the Department of Commerce. Walz appointed MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop resigned last year anticipating a showdown with the GOP.
These pages opposed the tone and integrity of those moves, especially for Bishop who had wide-ranging support from the business community and others.
But Miller deserves credit for de-emphasizing those divisions and combative issues in lieu of getting things done. We’re sure there were more staunch GOP factions pushing for the conflict. But the Minnesota Republican Party has for much of its history had an independent streak, often correctly veering from extreme elements of the National Republican Party. We hope Miller becomes the leader of that long lost Minnesota party sometime in the near future.
In the end, nurses, long-term care workers, teachers, grocery store staff, child care providers and others will be the winners and rewarded for their heroic work during the pandemic. Businesses will be made whole with the losses they would have incurred in unemployment taxes.
If legislators want more win-wins, and we know the people do, they should embrace bipartisanship more often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.