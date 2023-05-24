It’s often said that “elections have consequences.” The completion of the Minnesota legislative session with Democrats in the driver’s seat certainly demonstrated that.
Now we’ll have to see if sessions have consequences and for who.
Democrats see transformational consequences for Minnesota families, children and people of color, but also urban and rural residents. From free college tuition for those who qualify to millions for nursing homes, and from robust increases in school funding to — after three years of trying — the biggest infrastructure bill ever. Then there are the social/life issues like legalizing recreational marijuana and solidifying abortion rights in statute that have been insurmountable issues in a divided government.
The business community loathed the increase in some user fee/taxes, with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce saying every employer in Minnesota will be impacted “from spending an $18 billion surplus to imposing $10 billion in new taxes over the next four years, 38% growth in state government spending, far-reaching new programs and mandates with a litany of new regulations” and that Minnesota’s opportunity for economic growth and success was “squandered.”
Business interests should be taken seriously. Almost everyone’s livelihood can be traced to a business or the prosperity of the economy. But business is likely to benefit as well from things like affordable housing subsidies for workers.
Paid family and medical leave was the biggest attention getter as business fought the added costs and more than a few worry about the added expense and getting employees in a severely tight labor market. It was the No. 2 priority for DFLers behind abortion rights.
It may be the biggest test case for the DFL policies if family and medical leave will have overall positive consequences for businesses and employees, or if it will further exacerbate worker shortages. One sign of hope is that the Minnesota labor force participation rate is higher than the national average at around 68% and has been increasing since the pandemic.
Now that the COVID-19 emergency has been allowed to expire, we may see more people entering the workforce. Adding free college for those lower-income families also may give employers a boost in getting more qualified workers.
There were a number of bipartisan successes as well. Driver’s licenses for all, nursing home funding and free breakfast and lunch for all school children count as consequential ways that will provide assistance for young and old, and people of all races and ethnicities.
Democrats and Republicans supported a nearly $1 billion investment in homeless and affordable housing, the biggest gain ever.
Public safety got a big boost with expanded background checks and red flag laws while boosting funding to recruit more officers and giving cities more money to hire them and expand their forces. These pages have long said background checks and red flag laws must be a priority. We’ll all be a little bit safer now.
The economic consequences of this session will be worth watching. Since the 1980s, elected officials, mostly Republicans, have invested in the supply side of the economy with tax cuts and other business subsidies. The DFL passed public investment strategy is decidedly consumer/demand side.
We believe most of the changes have been for the good of the people. The next few years will be a test to see which economic investment strategy brought more prosperity, and that may instruct the future.
