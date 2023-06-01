Why it matters: A new law sets a deadline for the state Senate to act on gubernatorial appointments.
Laws and rules exist to prevent abuses. When the law itself leads to abuse, wisdom dictates that the law should be changed.
Such was the case in the just-concluded legislative session when the DFL majorities set a deadline for the state Senate to act on a governor’s cabinet appointments.
Minnesota’s constitution, mimicking the U.S. Constitution, calls for the Senate to “advise and consent” to executive appointments. But whereas presidential appointments require active approval by the Senate, Minnesota has long operated on the basis that appointees serve unless and until the Senate actively disapproves.
That worked well, or at least without chronic upheaval, for quite some time. Just 17 top gubernatorial appointees have been removed by the Senate since 1935.
But the tacit agreement that governors should have the cabinet members they want started falling apart during Gov. Tim Walz’ first term. The Republican majority in the Senate started picking off his appointees. Two were removed, and a third stepped down when targeted by the GOP for removal.
It got to the point that Walz declined to call a special session all parties wanted in order to protect two of his key lieutenants, Health Commissioner Janet Malcolm and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
The new law gives the Senate essentially one legislative session to reject an appointment. Failure to vote up or down equates to confirmation. Walz applauded the change, saying: “We’re not meant to have commissioners unconfirmed four years later.”
Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, told MinnPost the Senate should still have the right to belatedly fire an appointee: “I’m not saying the way it was utilized was always tremendous, but taking away a tool from the Senate I don’t think is a wise choice.”
Nash’s concession is a crucial point. Had the authority been used judiciously, as it had been for decades, it would certainly have remained. One party chose to use the authority to undermine the administration of its political rival. Senatoral inactivity was perversely encouraged; failure to act on appointments provided leverage.
The new timeline (which apparently needs to be revisited because of a technical change in the definition of a “legislative day”) should cure that incentive.
