Imposing taxes on people with low or limited income is never a good political or economic policy. But that’s been the case for years as Minnesota remains one of 11 states that still tax Social Security benefits.
With a $17.6 billion surplus in hand, Democrats in power should remove that tax for all Minnesotans facing it, no matter their income. It’s the right thing to do, and it will make Minnesota more competitive with other states in tax structure and boost the economy.
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed eliminating the tax for all but the wealthiest Minnesotans. Democrats in the state House seem lukewarm to the idea of removing the tax at all. But some 10 Senate Democrats are on record favoring complete removal of the tax.
Completely eliminating the tax will remove $1.3 billion in revenue from the state budget over two years, but that has to be taken into context of the overall budget picture.
In addition to the surplus, tax revenues continue to flow into Minnesota coffers at a higher rate than expected. Revenue from charitable gambling pull-tabs has far exceeded expectations, allowing the state to pay off its share of the Vikings stadium 22 years early, and yet the revenue from gambling would continue to flow into state coffers.
Removing the tax on Social Security benefits would make the state more competitive, as it has a relatively high tax burden. None of the neighboring states tax Social Security benefits.
The tax cut would put an average of $1,276 into the pockets of seniors, many who live on fixed incomes and Social Security alone. Democrats are concerned that wealthy Minnesotans don’t need the tax cut, and they’re probably right. But billionaires and millionaires are not going to be getting a large windfall. About 66,000 wealthy Minnesotans would get an average savings of between $2,000 and $2,800, according to Senate research.
That would cost the state about $184 million, less than 1% of the proposed $65 billion budget.
And many wealthy people may not receive any Social Security if their income has always been from capital gains or investments. That’s not counted as income for Social Security purposes.
Democrats last year agreed to the full repeal of the tax in a $4 billion tax cut deal with Republicans that later fell apart. The budget picture has improved considerably since that time, so it seems counterintuitive that removing the tax would now not be a good idea.
Democrats will rightly face headwinds in the next election should they not repeal the Social Security tax. It’s good for seniors and it’s good for state tax competitiveness.
