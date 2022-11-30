With a $12 billion surplus staring legislators in the face, one of the top priorities should be affordable housing and homelessness.
Democrats, now in control of all three governing bodies — House, Senate and governor’s office — vow to “go big” on housing investments. We hope they do. The surplus and unity in legislating provides a historic opportunity to bring housing issues to the forefront.
The needs are clear from homelessness to affordable and workforce housing. Some 44% of renters in Minnesota pay more than 30% of their income in rent, a level considered a “cost burden,” according to various housing studies. A recent study of Mankato renters showed nearly 50% pay more than 30% of their income for rent and utilities.
When it comes to the homeless, the numbers are again troubling. Some 50,000 people a year experience homelessness in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless. Homeless shelters are sparse, the group says, noting people who are homeless are sometimes not within 100 miles of a homeless shelter.
In Mankato, the Connections shelter is full every night with 38 residents and a growing waiting list. Other temporary housing, such as the Welcome Inn and Theresa House, have been full for years.
And while Mankato has been adding about 80 units of affordable housing for the last four or five years, the needs still far outstrip supply and most of those projects have to compete for tax credits with hundreds of other projects.
Minnesota has the wherewithal to not only expand bonding and borrowing programs for building affordable housing but increasing funding to programs like transitional housing and homeless shelters. Minnesota has never put bonding money toward building homeless shelters.
A plan put forth by The Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, which includes 100 member organizations statewide, and the Homes for All organization, which includes endorsements from 270 groups, proposed a plan last year for funding all of these needs that would be a good starting point for the Legislature.
Local groups such as New Ulm Economic Development Authority, Partners for Housing and Connections Shelter in Mankato, support and will benefit from approval of the housing agenda put forth by the groups.
The entire housing agenda would cost about $1 billion, or about 2% of the $52 billion two-year state budget. And housing has long been a bipartisan issue. Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has been the point person in the Republican Senate Caucus on affordable and workforce housing.
It’s also an issue that benefits outstate Minnesota as well as the Twin Cities.
Housing can also be an economic driver and social safety net and can lead to business growth when employees can find affordable housing near their employer. And the homeless often only need a temporary hand up to stabilize their lives.
Democrats have vowed to support a big housing agenda. Republicans should join them. Everyone will benefit from that.
