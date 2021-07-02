Let’s hope the compromise deal between Democrats, Republicans and Gov. Tim Walz to settle the state budget and other critical matters becomes a model going forward.
While the agreement took until the last minute to finalize, the negotiations and discussion were an improvement from sessions past where crucial details of myriad bills and plans were not unveiled, even to some legislators, until the 11th hour.
And we’ve made some progress on levels of contentiousness since Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans battled in their corners until the state shutdown 10 years ago.
This year, legislative leadership and Walz kept the omnibus bills for each area separate, avoiding lumping them into one or two megabills, as happened in the past. That practice was lose-lose-lose — taxpayers lost, parties lost and transparency lost.
Some things are clearly worth celebrating. The K-12 education bill contains the biggest increase in 15 years at $1.2 billion over four years, giving schools much needed funding to shore up their expenses and losses from a pandemic year.
A tax bill will send another $1 billion to unemployed workers and businesses in the form of tax relief. A public safety bill includes some police reforms including provisions for no-knock warrants, but leaves others out such as restricting certain types of traffic stops for minor violations.
But the process was improved. Credit goes to both parties and Walz. A universal budget agreement was made at the end of May at the end of the session, but allowed committee chairs and other experts to hammer out the specific deals. This approach not only takes some of the sound-bite politics out of the process where leaders are pressed to cater to their bases.
Leaving committee chairs and others in charge of the details also gives incentive to come up with something everyone can agree, though imperfect, and do it in a timely manner.
Legislators and others had more than a month to review the proposals and go back and forth on final agreements. The transparency also served the public.
While some of the final negotiations between Walz, GOP Sen. Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman were conducted behind closed doors, the hope is more transparency will be forthcoming as the final decisions can no longer be used as political fodder.
But everyone should take a bow. Everyone had a say. Serious issues were debated. Parties came together. The work of the people got done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.