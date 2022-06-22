Call it politics or call it gamesmanship, but Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal for a single purpose special session to provide direct checks to taxpayers should be accepted by the GOP for the good of the taxpayers.
Walz proposed the plan Sunday that would provide about $1,000 to individuals and $2,000 to families drawing down just half of the state’s $9.3 billion surplus.
So far Senate Republicans have not responded in a meaningful way and a spokesman told The Reformer online news organization that the Legislature already passed permanent tax cuts during the session. That sounds like a political calculation that no one will blame Republicans for not taking up the Walz deal.
Here we have an odd instance where Republicans suddenly are rejecting what they long advocated, giving money directly back to taxpayers. And Walz is suddenly agreeing with them. Yet nothing gets done.
Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans broke off last week even though both caucuses had agreed in principle to a broad deal to have $4 billion in tax relief, $4 billion in investments in education and the like, and $4 billion left as surplus. That deal also had Democrats agreeing to eliminate the Minnesota tax on Social Security. But it didn’t get done and seniors will pay the price for a breakdown that can mostly be blamed on Republicans.
Apparently the Republicans backed off when their gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen told them to hold off on more tax relief (or making Walz look good), according to a report in Minnesota Reformer. The hope is Republicans can sweep all three branches of government this fall and have things their own way.
That’s a stretch of logic and the imagination. It’s been decades since Republicans won statewide elections at that pace. It’s a near political impossibility. But Republican Sen. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller apparently wants to take the chance. A $4 billion gambit.
Walz and the Democrats are right on this one. Taxpayers deserve their rebates. And they deserve them now. No political calculation is worth picking taxpayers’ pockets for money that is rightly theirs.
