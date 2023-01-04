The population changes in Minnesota have favored the metro area for years now, which suggests, with some legitimacy, that outstate interests may fall by the wayside in an increasingly metro-centric Legislature.
We hope those core city and suburban legislators see the value in what Gov. Tim Walz calls “One Minnesota” and heed genuine needs outside the metro region that don’t directly benefit metro constituents but improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
The flipping of state Senate control from the Republicans to the Democrats shows a huge gap in the positions of power held by legislators from outstate. Outstate senators chair just three of 20 committees in the new DFL Senate, whereas in last year’s GOP-controlled Senate outstate legislators chaired 22 of 28 committees, according to an analysis by MinnPost.
That seems like a big swing in power, but it may not be as intentional as it looks. Republicans generally hail from outstate while Democrats are generally from the metro areas. So it makes sense a Democrat-controlled Senate would be led by more metro area lawmakers.
Still, DFL chairs from the metro areas may indeed make metro-area issues a priority. Urban police reform comes to mind. Democrats should ensure that needed funding increases can be equitably distributed to outstate forces as well as metro forces.
A DFL priority for employer-paid parental and family leave will likely impact outstate employers in different ways than metro area employers. Wages in outstate still lag those in metro areas and employers everywhere face higher costs as inflation still remains near 7%. Just as we saw smaller outstate employers struggle paying unemployment insurance costs last year, a family leave cost could have similar consequences.
We urge legislators to take aim at the budding long-term care crisis, which has a large impact in outstate Minnesota, with fewer and smaller operators, all of whom are struggling to find workers who are in shorter supply outstate.
The Mankato area is fortunate to have DFL legislators who have become leaders in the caucus. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, will chair the Senate environment committee and be an assistant majority leader. Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, will also be an assistant majority leader in the House and be a key player on mental health policy legislation.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, should also be an important player in the DFL caucus, having flipped a Republican seat formerly held by GOP Rep. Susan Akland.
And there remain powerful longtime outstate legislators like Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, who will chair the higher education committee, influencing the budgets of dozens of outstate Minnesota State colleges.
While outstate may not have as much power as it did when Republicans controlled the Senate, Democrats would do well to show they can achieve more for outstate than their counterparts.
