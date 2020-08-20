The Senate GOP majority has the right to reject Gov. Tim Walz’s commissioners through the state constitution’s advice and consent powers, but Minnesotans are not likely to stomach the way they’re doing it.
No notice to the governor or courtesy to the Senate DFL minority. Ugly Twitter commentary by the House minority leader. Reasons for rejection of commissioners that don’t pass the smell test.
The Senate GOP majority led off the “executing a prisoner” as House GOP Minority Leader described it on Twitter, by texting Walz a few minutes before the vote was taken on labor commissioner Nancy Leppink. Senate DFLers were told by Sen. Majority Leader Paul Gazelka that “nothing serious” was going to happen at the hearing.
As one administration official told MinnPost, “We’re fighting a pandemic and the Senate is playing ‘Battleship’ with our commissioners.”
Walz said he had no indication the GOP had a problem with Leppink to the point of effectively firing her after 19 months of being in the job. Walz said he would appoint another commissioner to carry out the same policies.
The Senate GOP complained that Leppink was “harassing” businesses with regulations and not helping them work through a tough time during the COVID pandemic. They didn’t like the way she implemented a new wage-theft law to how she enforced wedding barn fire sprinkler regulations. Labor unions opposed her removal.
But if Republicans were serious about their complaints of Leppink, they could have asked Walz to appoint someone else before she got 19 months into the job.
The action smacks of political payback for Walz not unilaterally relinquishing his emergency powers.
And now Walz will be forced to use other executive powers to possibly not call a special session when the powers expire again and let the courts decide a grey area of the constitution. That would delay any further rejection of his commissioners certainly past the November election.
Minnesotans understand Republicans and Democrats are going to agree to disagree on a number of issues. But in this case it seems GOP senators are being disagreeable and not playing fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.