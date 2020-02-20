If the Minnesota Republican Party feels a need to continue playing the big city-bad, small town-good narrative, Minnesotans got a good dose of it Monday.
House Republicans in the minority held a press conference highlighting crime in the big cities and extolling their Democratic counterparts to do something about it. It’s an easy target as no Republicans represent a district in Minneapolis or St. Paul.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt took a swing at big city policies like more bike lanes and plastic straw bans while the big cities are doing nothing to protect those outstate folks who are afraid to go to a Twins game at night.
The framing of the issue surrounded issues of gangs, drugs and enforcement of fares on light rail trains. Knowing the bias of white thought on these issues, the House GOP show had racist undertones.
Daudt continued his assault on the big cities with false statements that Twin City mayors were doing nothing to hire more officers. Both have done so, just not at levels police chiefs requested.
In one egregious piece of “narrative” proposed legislation, the GOP calls for a law prohibiting “disarming” police officers in good standing. It apparently stemmed from a mayoral questionnaire filled out by another candidate other than Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who rightly said the GOP was again getting it wrong.
These kinds of lightning rod proposals, even though they will go nowhere in the DFL-controlled House make good sound bites, as Daudt noted. The former speaker has had no trouble telling us his job is to not answer reporter questions, stay on message and now, go for the sound bites that divide.
In fact, the statements of Daudt and others seem to have the goal of dividing legislators and Minnesotans on the serious issue of public safety. It continues an rural-urban divisive narrative the Republicans feel served them well in previous elections.
Minnesotans expect more from elected leaders.
GOP proposals for increasing metro transit police (already in the works) and boosting state trooper and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension budgets can be reasonably debated. We favor increased penalties for straw buyers of guns, as the Senate GOP has proposed.
And both cities should consider how safe people feel at night when they spend their money with businesses. But there’s no room for the “sound bite” legislation when Minnesotans expect legislators to solve critical issues facing the state.
