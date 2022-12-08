The first thing to know about Minnesota’s projected $17.6 billion budget surplus is: That figure will change soon after the next Legislature convenes in January. A new forecast is due in February. So even if God dropped everything else and a detailed consensus developed immediately about what to do with all that money, lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz would do well to wait for that update.
The next thing to know is probably this: Most of that projected surplus — some $12 billion — is described as one-time money, much if not all of it left over from the last session, when the Republicans reneged on the grand bargain struck by the governor and legislative leaders.
There is, of course, no immediate consensus, just immediate regurgitation of previous proposals, some of them inflated to match the inflated estimate. The governor repeated last year’s proposal for tax rebates, a notion that found few takers in the 2021 session.
The incoming leaders of the minority Republicans reflexively called for tax cuts, including exempting Social Security payments from the income tax. Advocates for the various activities of state government — including cities, counties and school boards, whose functions are supported by state funding — will certainly seek increases.
It certainly doesn’t escape our notice that the surplus estimate came the day after the city of Mankato approved a 26% tax increase on homeowners, an increase that is mirrored in other Minnesota cities. The state is flooded with revenue; local governments, less so.
Without getting too far into the details, it seems to us that the Capitol’s denizens would do well to view this giant surplus as two different piles of money: The one-time money and what we might call the “structural” surplus. Boosting recurring spending out of the one-time money is the surest route to a future budget crunch.
Viewed that way, Walz’s rebate proposal — which last year was $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for joint filers — would come out of the $12 billion one-time pile, while eliminating the income tax on Social Security would come out of the structural pile, since that would be a recurring reduction in revenue.
It also seems to us that the sheer bulk of the one-time pile offers a potential run-around on the Legislature’s chronic inability to deliver a bonding bill — legislation authorizing the state to borrow money for construction projects.
A bonding bill requires a supermajority. Investing in our decaying public infrastructure on a pay-as-you-go basis would not only avoid the necessity for a supermajority, it would avoid paying interest on the bonds at a time when rates are rising.
$17.6 billion is a lot of money, but it is not infinite. Surpluses, like shortfalls, require restraint and patience on the part of lawmakers. Let the debate begin.
