Thumbs up to the Gordon family of New Ulm who established a lemonade stand to help people in need who are in the hospital.
Josh, Anna and Seth Gordon raised $110 selling lemonade from a stand in front of their house on Broadway Street in New Ulm. Their donations help patients who need help with groceries and other expenses.
They got the idea of donating to patients from when their father Chris was a patient being treated for a rare flesh-eating disease called necrotizing fasciitis. Since his recovery father Chris as adopted an “attitude of gratitude.”
The kids have adopted that philosophy and have donated funds to help with recovery in Minneapolis after the George Floyd riots last year. They plan to donate to a tree-planting effort and an animal shelter.
It’s great when adults can look to kids for great examples of charity.
Unjust tones
Thumbs down to U.S. Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito for behavior unbecoming of a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The conservative justices seem overly caustic and impolite in their dissenting opinions of late. They’re taking the court to personal attack levels not seen in recent history.
They’re even scorning and demeaning their fellow conservatives. In the Fulton vs. City of Philadelphia case, where there arose a conflict between a Catholic adoption group and the city’s Fair Practices Ordinance, Alito took issue with Chief Justice John Robert’s opinion that sided with the Catholic Group.
Wrote Alito about Robert’s opinion for the majority saying it “may as well have been written on dissolving paper sold in magic shops,” and also it was a “wisp of a decision.”
Justice Gorsuch added a bit of sarcasm, saying the ruling was a “studious indecision” and “Perhaps our colleagues will believe today’s circuitous path will at least steer the Court around the controversial subject matter and avoid ‘picking a side.’”
Scooters spreading
Thumbs up to the cities and universities moving ahead with allowing companies to bring in rental scooters.
New Ulm recently became one of the few small cities to get electric scooters, choosing the company Bird.
Minnesota State University recently agreed to a contract with a company that will place scooters on campus and Mankato has a committee that is seeking public comment and preparing a draft ordinance for the City Council to consider.
All three entities are being careful to draft rules governing the scooters and working to choose companies with good track records.
E-scooters fit well into plans most cities have to increase transportation that is more green and that serves people who don’t have easy access to other traditional transportation.
Voting reform
Thumbs down to Senate Republicans who last week shot down the For the People Act, the Democrats’ election reform bill.
The bill would make voting easier and more equitable by doing things like requiring early voting and same day registration as well as giving people the day off from work on Election Day.
Republicans have not only failed to give the bill one vote of support, but have refused to even negotiate with Democrats on coming to some kind of consensus on election reform.
In fact, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, offered a compromise that would call for a form of voter ID nationally, something Republicans have always been behind.
It’s clear GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is clearly engineering the Republicans strategy to be against everything no matter what. That’s not public service. That’s public obstruction.
Democrats need to continue the push for reform. Updating election rules across the country is more important than ever to ensure a functioning democracy in the United States.
