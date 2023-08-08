Why it matters: The official passing of the incandescent light bulb has gone by with little notice, a testament to the fact we can get rid of wasteful old technologies.
It was more than 140 years ago — 1879 — that Thomas Edison dramatically advanced the economy, efficiency, safety and the well being of humans by inventing the incandescent light bulb.
No longer did farmers have to work in their barns in the dim light of oil lamps. Businesses and factories were lit up in brightness at night. Families could enjoy their evenings at home.
While the incandescent underwent improvements since Edison’s first concept, one thing didn’t change enough — the fact it took a lot of energy to power the bulbs.
This month, Biden administration regulations went into effect that effectively bans incandescent bulbs. The rules, which set new efficiency standards, now make it nearly impossible to produce an incandescent that meets the requirements.
The official passing of the incandescent bulb has gone by with no fanfare and little notice.
That’s a far cry from 2011 when federal light bulb efficiency standards were being drawn up. Republican lawmakers tried to block the standards saying it was an assault on personal freedom. The GOP uproar spurred its supporters to condemn the announcement that the old style bulbs were being phased out, going as far as to hoard stashes of incandescent bulbs.
In 2017, former President Donald Trump unsuccessfully tried to kill the regulations.
For a time, the assault on the rules and on the more efficient LED bulbs continued. Indeed, there were legitimate concerns about LEDs. The cost of LEDs was much higher and their supposed lifespan didn’t seem to live up to the promise.
But as with any new technology, things improve incrementally. The price of LEDs have come down and their performance and lifespan have increased.
LED bulbs now use up to 90% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs.
The fact the passing of the incandescent went all but unnoticed is because most Americans have long switched over to LED bulbs. Businesses quickly embraced the LED technology knowing they will save billions of dollars in energy costs.
The unreasonable opposition to any regulations pushing for more efficient appliances, toilets, faucets or vehicles will continue in some corners of the political landscape.
But the transition away from incandescent shows we can move away from wasteful, old technologies without the doom that is predicted by some.
