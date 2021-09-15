While the city of Mankato gets its infrastructure ducks in a row, there is plenty of room for the public to debate priorities from upgrades to parks to preserving deteriorating assets.
To its credit, the city plans to take public input at an open house 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ellerbee Room at the Mayo Clinic Event Center. Residents can also provide input and see the entire plan at https://www.mankatomn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/9051/107
Some of the projects aren’t debatable. They include simply fixing century-old streets, sewer and water infrastructure, a leaking roof at the civic center and necessities like a new ice making plant.
But the public can weigh in on other “wants” that don’t necessarily meet the level of “need.” Some $475,000 for expanding pickleball courts at Tourtellotte Park seems to have strong community support, with a vocal pickleball lobbying group. Those groups argue new and existing capacity like a new planned private pickleball club don’t fill the need and they are pushing for a free option, with expansion of a public space at Tourtellotte Park.
But the city’s plan also appears to now include $500,000 for the design of a future ice rink for youth hockey and community skating. We’ve said before that the community has long needed additional sheets of ice for the burgeoning youth hockey programs and to bring Mankato as a regional center up to compete with other smaller cities that have more ice.
Hockey, particularly Division I Minnesota State University men’s hockey, provides Mankato a top nationwide presence in college sports and has been a driver of the local entertainment economy. It brings fans from all over the state and nation to partake in Mankato eating and drinking establishments and hotels.
When Mankato hosts Hockey Day Minnesota in January, the community should be able to say it is robustly expanding its hockey opportunities. It would be an embarrassment to have to show our best efforts bring only inadequate rink capacities.
The city’s plan for a new canopy at Vetter Stone Amphitheater would amount to $320,000 and, again, be a good investment in a shining and successful community amenity. We’ve often wondered why the present canopy was not constructed to include more protection from the elements for band and performers.
But public money should be directed by public input. We encourage community members to attend the open house Thursday and make their views known.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.