Thumbs up to the steady pace of development locally.Just this week a 48-unit apartment building targeted at tenants from a wide range of incomes was approved by the Mankato City Council for a long-vacant lot just north of Cub Foods West.
Another major apartment and commercial redevelopment on the corner of Main and Second streets downtown is closer to getting final approval, replacing a former bank building.
Last week, plans for an impressive entertainment/ice rink/restaurant redevelopment for the former Shopko was unveiled.
Also in the works is a redevelopment of the downtown Landmark building. And single-family homes, townhomes, apartments and senior living complexes keep going up on the city’s east side.
The ongoing development is a good sign of the vibrancy of Mankato-North Mankato, helps keep down property tax increases for homeowners and provides more housing and jobs for the region.
Shooting the messenger
Thumbs down to Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons, whose bizarre response to a newspaper’s discovery that a state website exposed personal data on some 100,000 Missouri educators was to threaten to prosecute the reporter for hacking.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the data, including Social Security numbers, was part of the source code, which is readily accessible on all public web pages with a simple right click.
The newspaper responsibly delayed publishing its report until the state agency involved took the page offline.
The Post-Dispatch acted correctly, and its reporting benefited the public. Parsons presumably hoped to distract Missourians from his administration’s failure to protect the personal data of thousands of public employees, but in the process he displayed his own ignorance of a basic component of the internet.
Rational Republicans
Thumbs up to former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman’s push to join with Democrats in defeating former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in 2024.
“Rational Republicans are losing the party civil war. And the only near-term way to battle pro-Trump extremists is for all of us to team up on key races and overarching political goals with our longtime political opponents: the Democrats,” Whitman wrote in an essay recently published in The New York Times.
Whitman, a conservative pragmatist, teamed with 150 other such Republicans called on the party to divorce itself from Trumpism. But she notes the “political extremists” of the Republican Party have a vice-like grip on it with the conspiracy theories falsehood strategies.
She and her colleagues will support practical Republican conservatives to run against Trump-backed candidates in the party. If that fails, Whitman said, they may found a new center-right party.
We agree with Whitman’s cause and wish her well. Should Trump come back to power in 2024 — as pundits such as Michael Gerson believe he will if something is not done — our Constitution will be decimated and our democracy ended.
Crossing guard kudos
I just wanted to make you aware of an extraordinary citizen in our midst that is probably unaware of his impact.
If you need a cheerful pick-me-up on any weekday morning in Mankato, just drive by the Broad Street and Madison Avenue intersection. The crossing guard stationed there is a delight who will raise your spirits and restore your faith in humanity.
Reminiscent of the late great Bernie Lindberg who guarded for years at Pleasant and Byron Streets with a smile and a wave, this unnamed Samaritan greets passing motorists as old friends.
As a regular passerby I like to think that he is my friend. Honks are heard and waves and raised coffee cups are returned. Thank you for spreading your happiness, my friend.
Ken Ambrose
Mankato
