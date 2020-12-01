The annual Shop Small promotion just ended but supporting small, locally owned businesses is something we should all do year around.
Spending more of your shopping dollars locally is more important than ever as many business owners struggle during the pandemic. While chains generally have the resources to get through rough times, many small businesses don’t have that luxury.
Shop Small always give shops a big boost, but most reported seeing less business during this year’s event as many people are wary of going into stores.
The understandable reluctance by many people to venture into stores has given a huge boost to online shopping. The issue of supporting locally owned stores is often framed as a choice between visiting your neighborhood stores or shopping online and helping to kill you local shops.
But online shopping is not simply a choice of Amazon vs. going into Mom and Pop stores. Local business owners are increasingly offering their own online sales and experience. For many owners it was a slow entry to online sales as other challenges of running a business took precedence. But more and more small shops are upping their online game, particularly this year as more shoppers are reluctant to come into stores.
Next time you head online to order something, it’s a simple task to search for local stores that are selling what you’re looking for online. Many offer free curbside pickup or local delivery at a reasonable cost.
This year buying gift cards from local restaurants and shops to give as Christmas gifts — or to just use yourself at a later time — will be especially helpful to businesses. The sale gives them some much needed money now while the holders of the cards can choose to hold off on redeeming them until times return to normal for small businesses.
Shopping local has and will be important but this year and next it is especially vital. Our neighbors’ and their employees’ livelihoods depend on in.
