Today marks a day that focuses on matters of the heart, and that key muscle deserves extra attention as we approach the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some coronavirus sufferers, even those who experienced mild symptoms, are now dealing with long COVID, an often all-encompassing illness that affects much of the body, including the heart.
The American Heart Association launched an initiative in December to award $10 million in grants to researchers studying the long-term cardiovascular effects of COVID and cited that the National Institutes of Health invested $470 million into an initiative to support large-scale studies exploring long-term impacts.
The first large study to assess cardiovascular outcomes a year after COVID-19 infections determined the virus’ impact is often lasting, according to the journal Science. In an analysis of more than 11 million U.S. veterans’ health records, researchers found the risk of 20 different heart and vessel maladies was substantially increased in veterans who had COVID-19 one year earlier, compared to those who didn’t.
Long COVID is exactly what it sounds like — an enduring version of the virus. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and a lengthy list of other problems. Long COVID is more likely if you’ve been hospitalized with coronavirus, but research shows it can happen even after a mild infection. An estimated 10-30% of people to develop COVID-19 are long haulers.
Especially early on in the pandemic before much was known about the virus, long haulers felt isolated dealing with puzzling symptoms that didn’t seem to have much to do with their initial illness. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away, according to the World Health Organization.
Tami Gay is a Mankato woman who was struck with long COVID early on in the pandemic — the first known coronavirus case in Blue Earth County. She told The Free Press the virus altered her personality and seriously impaired her cognitive and physical abilities. She sought out numerous health experts to help her through the extensive ordeal, including a physical therapist and psychiatrist.
Her goal now is to build a support group and help provide members a network of medical professionals that can assist in dealing with symptoms as well as develop coping systems. “There’s a big group of people that weren’t ever hospitalized but their life is changed forever,” Gay said. “Who do they talk to?”
A May 2021 study of the first 100 patients to participate in the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program showed that although symptoms varied widely, destabilizing effects were consistent.
Long COVID should be top of mind for decision makers tasked with figuring out where we go from here as we approach the second anniversary of this grueling pandemic. Case numbers may continue to drop (until the next variant, anyway), but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of suffering for long haulers.
Resources for long COVID research, treatment, follow-up and support must be a priority.
