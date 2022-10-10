A new community center at the Lower Sioux Indian Community near Morton illustrates a thoughtful, effective model of connecting young and old to their heritage as well as each other.
Not only are visual clues evident to that intent, including a circular design to the entire building and a circle star room inside, but what’s going on inside the center speaks clearly to that connectedness. Children share space with adults and the youth regularly meet with elders in classes to learn Dakota language, sewing and pottery.
The name of the center spells out the goal: Cansayapi Wicoicage Oti means “intergenerational cultural incubator,” according to an MPR report on the opening of the center.
Along with a place for people of all ages to engage in activities and learn cultural practices, the incubator also also encourages arts entrepreneurs to create small businesses, through training, culture and language classes.
Before the new center opened, the youth used to hang out in the gym while adults had their own space. Now crossing paths is the intention to tie together the generations so they can learn from one another through frequent exchanges. For example, one of the young adult Dakota language teachers is learning quilting after school from an elder.
That face-to-face contact and learning from another no matter what age is an important cultural component for the Dakota community; it is special but not exclusive. Many communities could look to the new center as a model of how to connect people of all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.