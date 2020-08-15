Thumbs up to the state’s election system, which by all appearances ran smoothly during Tuesday’s primary election.
Election officials in local counties reported a big change in the way people cast their votes this year. About three out of four ballots were mailed in rather than cast at polling locations. That’s a big change from recent elections, in which about 25% of voters cast mail-in ballots.
Those who did show up at polls found they could socially distance and vote with a feeling of safety.
Despite the crush of absentee ballots, there was no hint of any irregularities in counting mail ballots accurately.
Tuesday’s vote demonstrated that allowing and encouraging mail ballots improves voter participation. Statewide, more than 500,000 people had already cast ballots by mail by Tuesday. That surpasses the entire turnout of nearly 295,000 voters in the 2016 primary election.
The primary was a good demonstration that relying more on mail-in ballots, particularly during a pandemic, is smart, increases participation and can be done with integrity.
Fighting isolation
Thumbs up to the organizations working toward minimizing isolation among senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with existing outreach in place before the pandemic, such as VINE’s Caring Connections program, another effort recently has been started. St. Peter’s Benedictine Senior Living is spearheading a free community connections program that aims to provide seniors with friendship and socialization during this difficult time. The care facility previously welcomed community members by hosting social activities. With that no longer an option, the center is instead calling those friends in the community to make sure they’re OK and have someone to talk to.
As the days tick by into this pandemic and many people seem to be going about the routine of their lives, even though changed, there are many others who live alone or have lost their social connections they’d relied on when life was normal. A June study by the Pan American Journal of Public Health found 42% of Americans ages 60 or older reported being lonely during the pandemic; the percentage rose to 59% for those living alone.
These local outreach efforts are invaluable in making sure people know they are not forgotten.
We’ve seen organizations and businesses come forward to offer flowers, fudge, electronic tablets and shower other attention on seniors whose lives have been so seriously curtailed during this pandemic. Keeping their needs front and center is a worthwhile effort — one we shouldn’t let fade as time goes on.
‘Birtherism’ returns
Thumbs down to the revival of “birtherism,” specifically the despicable claim that Kamala Harris is ineligible for the presidency or vice presidency because she was born to two non-citizens.
This, of course, echoes the phony and racist claims propagated by now-President Donald Trump that Barack Obama’s birth certificate was a fake.
The Harris notion was propagated this week in an essay published by Newsweek, whose editors inanely insist its attack on the validity of the 14th Amendment was not racist. It was then amplified by Trump, who has been searching this week for an effective attack on Joe Biden’s designated running mate and seems to have settled on a racist smear campaign..
The Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment states that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Even the author of the Newsweek piece acknowledges that Harris was born in Oakland, California. She is, by the clear language of the Constitution, a natural born citizen. Period, full stop
It is an argument no one would raise against a white candidate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.