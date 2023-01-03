For more than 40 years local governments have jointly supported All Seasons Arena, the ice rink facility built in 1973.
The arena, at Monks Avenue and Balcerzak Drive in Mankato, is showing its age.
There are $9 million in potential fixes and upgrades to be done in the coming years, which is why the recent announcement that the three big funders of the arena will continue their support is important.
In the past, several governments that fall within the Mankato Area School District boundaries were part of the group that funded annual operations and occasional improvements to the facility.
But over the years, Nicollet County dropped out and this year Eagle Lake and Skyline withdrew. Blue Earth County, Mankato and North Mankato all have renewed their commitment to a new joint powers agreement.
With the big price tag for repairs and upgrades ahead, it wasn’t surprising the small communities of Eagle Lake and Skyline withdrew.
The trio of remaining members of the agreement have the financial wherewithal to do what’s needed to preserve the arena. Each pays a different share of operational and repair costs, based on their population, with Mankato the main benefactor of All Season’s.
While Eagle Lake and Skyline are no longer part of the joint powers agreement, their residents pay taxes to Blue Earth County and so will continue to contribute to All Season’s.
With a clear lack of ice sheets in the local area, repairing and upgrading the two-rink facility is important to a large number of residents who have kids in hockey or ice-skating activities.
Mankato has for years been looking at ways to add additional ice sheets in the community, but have yet to support a plan to cover the high cost of new construction.
That’s why preserving what the area does have is important.
The arena has a lot of needs according to engineering reports, including ice-making equipment, dasher boards and other rink components, as well as upgrades related to fire codes, accessibility, parking lot drainage, the replacement of worn and dated flooring, a nearly 20-year-old dehumidification system, and damaged and improperly patched exterior wall panels.
They are big needs with a big cost, but considering the demand for ice sheets locally allowing the facility to degrade to a point it would need to be abandoned isn’t an option.
