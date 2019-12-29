The year 2019 is disappearing from our rearview mirror and 2020 is like the object that is closer than it appears in that side mirror.
Instead of quickly setting resolutions that fade away by the end of the month, it’s more useful to examine a few issues that need our focused attention because they affect our youth, the hope of our future. With coordinated efforts, we can problem solve to see some action in 2020.
Along with statewide attention in general, affordable housing should be a top goal in this community. A collaborative approach from government, nonprofits and businesses should be used to find ways to make a primary need a reality for more of our struggling residents, many who have children or are homeless teens and young adults. It was a huge setback when the proposed Gateway West failed to win Minnesota Housing Finance Authority loans and tax credits for a second straight year. The plan totaled 80 units of affordable housing as part of a larger redevelopment of a five-acre city-owned lot north of Cub Foods West.
The city is looking into why the Gateway West proposal was rejected, and that’s an important step toward figuring out what needs to be done to make such a project a reality. It may take some serious revisiting of the plan or starting from scratch with other proposals, but this community needs to keep striving to provide more affordable housing in Mankato-North Mankato. Not only are area shelters consistently full, but too many rental properties are financially out of reach for the working poor, many who are trying to provide for their children.
More attention in 2020 needs to be paid to the health of our young people, including their mental health. A staggering number of young people are suicidal or have committed suicide. A U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention survey determined suicide rates for children and young adults ages 10-24 accelerated by 56 percent from 2007 to 2017. The Minnesota Student Survey data shows similar upticks. This means the Legislature must step up and pay for more counselors in schools and fund more county programs that deal with mental health.
Some of those mental health struggles are tied to constant peer interaction, ostracism or electronic bullying that comes from overuse of social media. The local Project for Teens mentoring group tries to teach young students how to cope with and troubleshoot bullying behavior, but adults have a responsibility to police their children’s use of electronic devices that expose them to peer criticism and pressure 24/7. About 60 percent of the state’s fifth graders reported being bullied at least once in the month prior to the survey last spring, according to the state Student Survey.
Another priority should be to get a handle on vaping before the deaths associated from it skyrocket. We should have learned our lessons from the harm that smoking has done, and government regulators should not have allowed vaping to be introduced into the market without knowing its potential ill effects. The sweet-and menthol-flavored products are shamelessly aimed at youth. The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey found that between 2016 and 2019, e-cigarette usage among Minnesota eighth graders doubled.
Educating our youth about the dangers of vaping needs to be as aggressive as possible. Cigarette smoking may be at an all-time low for Minnesota youth, but it’s just being swapped out for another bad and harmful habit.
This handful of concerns isn’t comprehensive, nor is it meant to be. The new year — its symbol a baby, a life full of possibility — will throw a lot of issues at us, but keeping the needs of our youth at the top of the list helps set our priorities straight. The problems we tackle are for the sake of the future — our young people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.