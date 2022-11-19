Thumbs up to Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner and political football, as she gets to make a graceful exit from public service.
Gov. Tim Walz announced this week that four members of his cabinet, one of them Malcolm, would not be back for his second term. Such turnover is not unusual. But most state commissioners labor in relative anonymity, and Malcolm was the public face of Minnesota’s COVID restriction policies during the pandemic.
That exposed her to a lot of political fire from Republican legislators. The GOP majority in the state Senate frequently threatened to remove her from office, as it did other Walz appointees, and at one point the governor set aside plans to call a special session explicitly to protect her job.
With the DFL about to take the reins of the Senate, her successor won’t be in that position.
Malcolm has been health commissioner under three different governors, and noted epidemiologist Michael Osterholm says she should be remembered as one of the best in state history. She deserves our thanks.
Bigtime giving
Thumbs up to donors who gave during Minnesota’s Give to the Max Day campaign.
The annual drive is an online fundraiser to benefit schools and nonprofits. This year’s event, held Thursday, raised more than $34 million for 6,438 organizations.
Like every year, area organizations were part of the campaign, including the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, the YWCA, Mending Spirits Animal Rescue, Living Earth Center, Connections Ministry and many others. Some lucky groups also got “golden tickets’ an extra grant doled out by lottery. Partners for Housing landed an extra $500 that way.
Since the inception of the November campaign, more than $330 million has been raised on GiveMN.org beginning in 2009.
But GiveMN is more than a one-day event of giving. The website is always available to link people with nonprofits and schools and continue their financial support.
Minnesotans are predictably generous in their support of many worthy causes. Give to the Max is a prime example of that.
Free car program generous
Thumbs up to the organizers and participants of the Recycled Rides program that provides a free vehicle to families in need.
The recent instance provided a recycled 2017 Nissan Maxima to a local veteran and his family.
Minnesota Valley Action Council nominates a deserving family and Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body and Glass working through the program finds a car to recycle and provide for free. The auto shop donates time to get cars into shape. In this case, the vehicle has been stolen and later recovered after insurance had already paid out.
Affordable Towing brought the undented car to Mankato from the metro area.
Mike and Katie Petrick, of La Salle, had 190,000 miles on their one vehicle which made it difficult to get Mike, a veteran, to work on time and still coordinate for Katie, who was recently laid off, to get their kids dropped off at various activities.
The Recycled Ride is a great program that serves a real need and gives people a hand up when they need it.
Pelosi’s public service laudable
Thumbs up to longtime Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for her years of public service to the country and her leadership as the first woman ever to hold the position of speaker.
Pelosi brought many success to the Democratic Party and the country, including the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and the bipartisan infrastructure act in 2021. She worked with Democratic and Republican presidents to solve problems and benefit the American people.
Pelosi said this week she will step down from the speaker’s post and acknowledged that is was time for a new generation of Democratic leaders to have their chance. Pelosi was as partisan as any speaker needs to be, but she was also gracious when the times called for it.
She has served long and well and deserves our respect and appreciation.
