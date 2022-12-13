At a time of rising property tax rates and high inflation, there is understandable pressure on local governments to trim spending wherever reasonable. A majority of local spending is for key services and infrastructure, from roads and sewers to police and fire.
But there is more to quality of life for any community, including parks, recreational opportunities and open spaces.
That’s why the city of Mankato’s proposals for continued support of parks and recreation facilities is wise planning.
The City Council has long had the goal of having a neighborhood park within walking distance for most residents. With the rapid growth the local area has and continues to see, more parks to serve all the new, far-flung developments are needed. And there have long been calls by the community for upgraded and new regional recreational facilities, with more indoor ice sheets near or at the top of many people’s lists.
City administrative staff is proposing a plan to put future surplus local sales tax collections into a fund to help fund those regional facilities while a variety of funding sources are used to continue developing neighborhood parks.
Because local sales tax revenues are affected by the economy and amount of consumer spending at any given time, there are times when more revenue is collected than has been budgeted for other uses.
Under the plan, half of any sales tax surplus would be set aside for future needs of regional athletics facilities. And the other half of any surpluses would be reserved to cover higher future project costs due to inflation.
It is a good plan that helps to ensure the amenities residents expect can continue to be maintained and built. And it helps to fulfill the promise of using local sales tax funds to help pay for regional facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.