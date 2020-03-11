Call it normal growing pains for our Mayberry-esque towns. Call it a resolution to agree to disagree. Call it a tiff over TIF.
But little by little, the seeds of dissent have been cracking the armor of the once rock solid civic architecture of the Mankato regional center.
A recent Free Press in-depth report on these hemorrhages in cooperation between Mankato and North Mankato and their stakeholders shed light on recent civic squabbles that if left to fester could turn into an all-out turf war.
The animosity-fed civic culture could turn cooperative growth into maddening malaise. That would be a step backward for the region, its economic growth and civic success.
The good news is that elected leaders from both cities continue to meet on the Intergovernmental Committee formed in 2011 to resolve some of the conflicts between the two cities separated only by the Minnesota River.
The larger discussions and possible larger disagreements have been driven by myriad competing demands from both communities for sports and recreational facilities.
As the region considers a new sheet of ice for a growing youth hockey and skating community, the current cooperative management of All Seasons Arena has been questioned. Leaders wondered aloud recently if North Mankato would pull out of the joint powers agreement that includes Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Mankato Public Schools and Skyline.
Other leaders wonder if plans for the construction of expanded softball facilities at Thomas Park will compete with North Mankato’s Caswell Park, a longtime home of the girls state high school softball state tournament and professional softball tournaments. A recent plan by the Aussie Peppers professional fastpitch team to move its games to Franklin Rogers Park raised more than a few eyebrows.
That move may have been in response to North Mankato’s seemingly hostile takeover of summer softball leagues from the Mankato schools community education.
And North Mankato’s administrator announced recently it would seek bids for naming writes on Caswell Park. And North Mankatoans wonder if Mankato’s investment in upgrading Tourtellotte Pool might be a shot across the bow of its new water park at Spring Lake Park.
North Mankato also notified Mankato it may pull out of the cooperative transit agreement. Others worry the cooperation painstakingly built over the last eight years might crumble.
Former Mankato and North Mankato city councilman and founding father of the Intergovernmental Committee Bob Freyberg told The Free Press that the atmosphere at both city halls have people walking on eggshells. “The communication between the two cities is really strained,” he said.
Freyberg worries the divisiveness we’ve seen at state and national levels may be a cancer that affects the local governments. Mankato City Councilmember Mark Frost, a member of the Intergovernmental Committee, saw relations a little more positive due to the fact that both sides offered their opinions but there was little animosity at recent meetings.
That may serve us well in the short term. But the public and business leaders may need to get involved to remind all that all of us are smarter than one of us and cooperation can bring about more good than competition.
