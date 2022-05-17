It’s easy to have complaints about the healthcare system.
Indeed, there is plenty to grumble about, from the ever spiraling cost, to insurance hassles and sometimes long waits for appointments.
But it is good to also reflect on how good we have it in and around Mankato.
The two largest providers — Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic — offer a full range of services and specialists and both continue to grow in both their staff and with capital outlays.
Mayo is one of the largest and most respected health care providers in the country. Over the years, they have steadily increased their commitment in Mankato and the region.
Mankato Clinic is one of the only physician owned and led medical facilities in the state and has more than 14 locations in the Mankato region. They recently were named a top-performing medical group in the Minnesota Health Care Quality Report.
Mayo is starting some major capital projects on the hospital campus.
They recently broke ground on a $155 million bed-tower expansion that will add 121 beds, giving it about 240 beds when the expansion is finished in a couple of years. The big project follows other major improvements and additions in recent years, including a surgery center and improvements to the Emergency Room.
Mayo is also working on plans to construct a 2,600 square foot pharmacy on the southwest side of the Mankato hospital complex and a 60-stall parking lot near Main Street.
Besides Mankato Clinic and Mayo, there are a wide variety of other health care practices in the region, from oral surgeons to orthopedics. And, increasingly, there are more medical-related stores and businesses in Mankato that sell or rent a wide variety of medical supplies and provide other services.
A lot of work needs to be done on the state and especially national level to help make medical care more affordable and more evenly available.
But despite the challenges, this region is fortunate to see top-notch medical care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.