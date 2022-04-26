The Free Press news pages and this opinion page often focus on the need for affordable housing.
Locally, and across the state, the number of households that are cost-burdened is high and rising. About a quarter of Minnesotans pay 30% or more of their income for rent or mortgage payments.
Mankato officials say half the community’s renters struggle to make their payments.
The situation has grown more dire in recent years. The skyrocketing costs of construction means housing costs keep climbing.
The construction of truly “affordable” housing relies heavily on federal tax credits, but there is far too little available to put much of a dent in the problem.
Still, there are things the state and communities can do to help create more affordable housing.
That’s why Mankato city leaders should be applauded for their work to create a Mankato Area Affordable Housing Plan. The first-time effort goes far deeper than the traditional housing studies that cities do — studies that look at the different costs of current housing stock and the financial demographics of residents.
The Affordable Housing Plan will prioritize available federal, state and local funds for programs that work best to get people into housing they can afford. The plan will delve deep into a variety of data to see where the community is falling short in affordable housing efforts and set a variety of specific strategies to boost the amount of affordable housing of all types available in the community.
And the plan will look at all types of housing: single-family homes, apartments, shelter beds for the homeless and subsidized apartments.
Over the coming year a consultant will lead the process and bring in a variety of nonprofit groups and residents. There will also likely be high interest from the business community. Businesses know that attracting and retaining a strong workforce requires enough affordable housing.
While North Mankato is currently searching for a new city administrator, it would be an opportunity for the city council and whoever the new administrator is to consider joining forces with Mankato on the Affordable Housing Plan.
The problem of too little affordable housing is not going to go away anytime soon. But communities that take a proactive approach to focus resources on the issue will do the best.
