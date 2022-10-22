Thumbs up to another successful Mankato Marathon last weekend.
The 13th annual marathon was the first time it was fully back to normal since 2019. The marathon doesn’t draw as many participants as it did in its early years as more and more communities in Minnesota and bordering states have started marathons in recent years.
Still, thousands of runners, family and spectators took part in two days of races and other events, enjoying the area’s fall beauty and spending money at local businesses.
The Mankato Marathon continues to be a premiere event the area can be proud of.
Hiding data
Thumbs down to a group of major U.S. businesses that wants the government to hide key import data — a move that would make it difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas.
The group, which includes Walmart, General Motors and Intel, wants to make data collected from vessel manifests confidential. That information is important for researchers and reporters seeking to hold corporations accountable for the mistreatment of workers in their foreign supply chains.
American consumers are increasingly and legitimately interested in where the products they buy come from and how they are made. Hiding information that informs consumers is something the government should reject.
Bremer’s generosity
Thumbs up to the Otto Bremer Trust for its continued generosity in donations to Mankato area social service organizations and nonprofits.
Four organizations in south-central Minnesota were among 137 recipients statewide that received grants in the Trust’s recent round.
They included:
• $105,000 to Committee Against Domestic Abuse for general operations providing support to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Mankato area.
• $50,000 to Aging Services for Communities in Montgomery for general operations helping older residents continue living at home.
• $22,000 to Minnesota State University in Mankato to provide literacy, recreation and social-emotional well-being to youth.
• $20,000 to Bethlehem Inn in Waseca for general operations providing temporary housing to women and children experiencing homelessness in Waseca County.
All of these recipients support critical needs in the Mankato area from homelessness to domestic abuse.
The Bremer grants are special because they simply help already existing organizations with funding their general operations. Many, like CADA, have been hurt by stagnant or declining funding from government sources.
The nonprofits do important community work that support people who then can recover from their challenges and become productive members of the communities they live.
There is no shortage of charity and support organizations in Mankato, and Bremer has become a regular donor and key player to community stability.
Ramblin’ on the river
Thumbs up to another successful Mankato Area River Ramble bicycle ride that has become a signature event for bicyclers around the state.
Like the Mankato Marathon, the River Ramble draws people to Mankato to experience the beautiful fall scenery, get some exercise and stop at the world renowned Rapidan Dam Store for a piece of scrumptious pie.
Traversing Land of Memories Park and Minneopa State Park, the route of the River Ramble offers cyclists a variety of options for distance riding. Riders could choose 12, 26 or 42 mile routes.
Four stops along the way featured music for riders and the event is now drawing thousands. It is supported by lots of volunteers and sponsors and it helps raise money for Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.
The ride is a great tourist attraction, good family event and provides riders with exercise as well.
It’s a win-win for everyone involved.
