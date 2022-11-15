After six years of attempts to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Minnesota have been blocked by Republicans, it is likely to quickly pass and be signed by the governor in the next Legislative session.
In fact, once Gov. Tim Walz learned voters in the midterm election gave the DFL control over all branches of government, he called former Gov. Jesse Ventura, saying he expected marijuana legislation to be one of the first bills he would sign. Walz reportedly invited Ventura to come to the bill signing ceremony.
Public support for, or at the very least acceptance of, legal marijuana has grown substantially in recent years. Almost half of the states already have recreational marijuana and 37 states, including Minnesota, have medical marijuana.
Fortunately, President Joe Biden recently began the process to reverse the law making marijuana possession a federal crime. Biden pardoned those who have had to carry the stigma of federal convictions for marijuana possession and instructed his secretary of human services and attorney general to begin the process to reschedule cannabis.
That will mean that many otherwise law abiding citizens won’t have to face federal prosecution because they have some marijuana for their personal use. And it will finally allow federal and state governments to do comprehensive research on marijuana’s effectiveness on different medical conditions.
Walz has long been a supporter of legalizing marijuana. That comes partly from more public support for it, and because he knows marijuana enforcement is disproportionately aimed more at minority groups.
Certainly many Minnesotans agree with Republican lawmakers’ concerns that legalizing pot could increase the potential for more people driving under the influence and concerns that increased marijuana use could lead to failed drug tests in employment settings.
But as with legal alcohol use by adults, rules around marijuana use in certain settings can be addressed.
