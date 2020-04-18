Thumbs up to all of the people involved in making or donating masks and/or their components during the COVID-19 pandemic. The call went out from local health care providers and the response has been enthusiastic.
Area science teachers and at least one college student have been busy using 3D printers at home to create components for medical masks or ear guards.
Other donations have come via drop-off bins and contributions from companies, including Xcel Energy in Mankato donating surgical masks and N95 masks to the Mankato Clinic on Friday. The local donation is part of the company’s effort to donate more than 300,000 face masks, including over 4,000 N95 masks, to eight states it serves.
Meanwhile, seamstresses all over the region have heard the call and continue to provide fabric masks to the public.
Many have stepped up during this time of crisis and southern Minnesotans are among those doing their part.
‘Fore’
Thumbs up to Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to allow golf courses in the state to open for business.
Beginning early today, Minnesotans are permitted to start enjoying a round of golf, or at least some time on the driving range, under clear skies and warming temperatures.
Golfers and course staff will still need to take some common sense precautions to ensure distancing and hygiene, but fortunately it’s a game that provides natural social distancing.
The governor’s latest order also allows Minnesotans to begin enjoying other outdoor activities including boating, going to the bait shop, shooting ranges and marinas. People are still told to maintain 6-foot distancing, avoid crowded areas and do their outdoor recreation close to home.
It’s a good step toward giving stressed residents a chance to get outside and enjoy the spring.
Schell’s and Target
Thumbs up to the August Schell Brewing Co. of New Ulm for its plans to buy and reuse the old Target building, which has been empty for several years.
Schell’s plans to consolidate its various warehouses in New Ulm, build some office space and move its Starkeller brew pub to the central location on Broadway Street.
It will be a great reuse of a property that has been vacant since 2015. Plans call for green space as well and possibly a patio for the Starkeller, the brewpub specializing in Schell’s sour beers.
With no room to expand on Schell’s campus on the hill, the old Target building should be just what the company needs for its growth plans.
A futile effort to save coal
Thumbs down to the Trump administration’s most recent attempt to revive coal and damage the nation’s air quality and health.
On Thursday the now-misnamed Environmental Protection Agency changed the way the federal government calculates the costs and benefits of dangerous air pollutants, a shift that could restrict the ability of regulators to control toxins in the future.
The EPA declared that it is not “appropriate and necessary” for the government to limit mercury and other harmful pollutants from power plants. The agency technically plans to keep existing restrictions on mercury, and every utility in the country has already complied with the 2011 rule.
But the changes mean the government would not be able to count collateral benefits when it sets limits on toxic air pollutants.
President Trump’s advocacy of dirty fossil fuels is, in truth, a battle already lost. Coal isn’t coming back. Nor should it. But his administration’s determination to sully air quality is going to damage Americans’ health for years to come.
