Today marks an important day in U.S. history that probably most Minnesotans know little about but should.
A hundred years ago an entire Black neighborhood was attacked by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulting in what is now called the Tulsa Race Massacre. Exhumation of the mass graves is ongoing, but the estimate is that 100 to 300 Black people were killed.
Tensions boiled in Tulsa after it was reported a 17-year-old woman accused a 19-year-old Black man of assaulting her. Even though one account says he merely tripped into the elevator and accidentally collided with her, he was arrested and a white lynch mob gathered. A group of armed Black men arrived to protect the accused. (Charges against the Black teen later were dismissed.)
The men scuffled and the situation escalated when shots were fired. The white men, deputized and armed by authorities, then proceeded to raze the Black portion of the city called Greenwood, also referred to as Black Wall Street because of its affluence. More than 1,200 structures were bombed and burned. Insurance companies denied most victims’ loss claims totaling an estimated $1.8 million in 1921.
The massacre is a horrific chapter in U.S. history that for many years was hidden away. The 100th anniversary of the large massacre is giving this significant event the attention it deserves.
But understand, that although significant, the Tulsa Race Massacre is not unique in our country’s past. Too many other such events make up U.S. history.
Here’s just a sampling: In 1868, whites hunted down about 200 Blacks in Opelousas, Louisiana, in an effort to suppress voter turnout. In 1919, at least 200 Black sharecroppers in Elaine, Arkansas, were lynched for organizing for better working conditions. And these murders weren’t limited to the South — a Duluth mob in 1920 beat and lynched three Black circus workers accused of sexual assault who were never tried in a real court.
Mass killings aren’t just a part of our past — they are still happening. In 2015, a lone white supremacist in Charleston, South Carolina, entered a Black church and shot 10 worshipers.
To truly make progress in racial equity, we need to understand where our country has come from. Not only were numerous lives lost in the Tulsa Race Massacre, but generations were set back by the financial ruin and suppression of their ancestors. Inequalities are apparent in lower incomes and less educational attainment. Although those losses are amplified in Tulsa in the shadow of the massacre, that unequal footing between white and Black lives is a pattern across the U.S.
Unfortunately, a trend is surfacing to stop educators from teaching about the uncomfortable parts of our past. Oklahoma is among the more than a dozen states that banned or is proposing to ban teaching certain concepts of race and racism in public schools. Such legislative action hurts every child, no matter what color.
Knowing our country’s history and recognizing the continued imbalance in the structures of our society helps all of us understand what needs to be fixed. There is still much work to do and history has much to teach all of us.
