Even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was a victim.
Catalytic converter thefts have exploded in the last few years. And because the thieves only need a few minutes to remove the emission-control device, famous vehicles are not immune, as was the case in February when the Wienermobile became a target in Las Vegas.
The theft problem has been experienced nationwide and Minnesota is no different. Locally the Mankato Department of Public Safety recorded 53 catalytic converter thefts in 2021, 34 in 2022 and nine this year as of early February.
It’s a positive development that the department is now participating in a state program that offers identification kits for motorists’ catalytic converters. That way the owner can be tracked down when the thief attempts to sell the equipment for its precious metals.
Loss of a converter can cost a vehicle owner thousands of dollars. (Those interested in the program need to register their vehicle at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St. You will get a CATGUARD label with instructions on how to install it, or a participating auto shop can apply the labels at no charge.)
Legislation making its way through the Legislature would make it more difficult to sell stolen converters to scrap metal dealers and hold those dealers accountable for accepting stolen goods. The proposal also includes a new set of criminal penalties around catalytic converter theft. The House and Senate have passed different versions, which must be reconciled before the measure goes to Gov. Tim Walz.
Such legislation, which failed to pass in previous sessions, is long overdue. The problem is not going to fade away. Minnesota ranks fifth in insurance claims filed for catalytic converter thefts, according to the Minnesota Session Daily. In the past two years, 32 states have adopted new or amended laws to combat catalytic converter theft.
Minnesota lawmakers should take action to ensure that stealing catalytic converters is less inviting to criminals. The costly thefts are too easy to get away with if more preventive action isn’t taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.