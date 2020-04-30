One constant in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic: It much prefers to view it as an economic problem rather than a public health problem.
This tendency was put on display again Tuesday when President Donald Trump signed an executive order commanding the nation’s meat processing plants to remain open even as the virus ravages their workforce.
A president who babbles about injecting disinfectant may believe that this is a solution. It is not that easy.
To be sure, there are no good choices or easy answers.
There is genuine reason to fear for the supply chain. About a third of the nation’s pork production is already offline, highlighted by major packing plants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Waterloo, Iowa. Also shuttered is a JBS plant in Worthington, the epicenter of a significant outbreak in this state. Jennie-O last week shut down its two turkey processing plants in Willmar as the virus began to emerge among employees there.
Closed packing plants means farmers have nowhere to sell their ready-for-market animals and no room for the next generation. It is not a simple matter to pause the process and restart.
At the same time, meat production has become a hotbed for the virus. Early on in the outbreak, a federal meat inspector was quoted as saying that social distancing is impossible on the processing line, and this week an anonymous Smithfield Foods worker described in a Washington Post opinion piece working conditions that seem designed to spread the virus. (Smithfield denies the claims, which are the subject of an ongoing lawsuit.)
Those closed plants closed not only to protect the larger community, but because they were running out of workers to process the animals. There’s a reason we’re now calling such workers “essential.” If they can’t do the job without getting sick, Trump’s order eventually becomes meaningless. Fix the health problem, and the economic one goes away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.