If Fox News had an identity crisis during the 2020 election when it correctly called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden before other news organizations, it seems to have gotten over that — and for the worse.
Documents released in the libel suit against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems revealed emails among Fox News entertainers like Tucker Carlson all the way up to News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch that showed audience mattered more than truth.
That’s a damning assessment for any news organization, but maybe not so surprising for the partisan propaganda machine that has become Fox. It’s also a scary assessment of the Fox audience that seems to have been angered by the truth.
A brief filed by Dominion in the libel case details how Fox News employees knew the claims of a Dominion being part of a conspiracy to steal the election were false but pushed and broadcast them anyway. The brief says some employees called the conspiracy claims “ludicrous” and “mind blowing nuts.”
Carlson texted a Fox news producer about an attorney for President Donald Trump that “Sidney Powell is lying” about evidence of election fraud.
Fox Host Laura Ingraham texted Carlson that Powell was “a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy,” referring to Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and another Trump attorney.
The network, its executives and show personalities, feared losing audience and so continued the false claims. In the days following the election up until the Jan. 20 inauguration, the Fox audience went from first to third nationally, according to Nielsen audience reports.
At that point Murdoch called his team saying it was getting “creamed” by CNN while other executives said they needed to be in “war” mode, according to Dominion’s court filing.
As such the network tacked hard to the right giving air to false claims of voter fraud spouted by Trump associates on shows with Fox air personalities — not journalists — Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo.
When Fox journalist Neil Cavuto panned away from Trump loyalist Kayleigh McEnaney, who was spouting allegations about voting fraud, he was excoriated as hurting the Fox brand.
Fox reporter Jaqui Heinrich tweeted a fact check that there was no evidence of voting machine fraud. She was promptly attacked internally, with Carlson urging Fox colleague Sean Hannity “please get her fired,” and saying that she was hurting the brand. The tweet was later deleted.
And that’s the problem with Fox News. The anchors posing as journalists have no intent to provide objective and accurate news from which people can base their decisions in a democracy. Their shows are designed to convince viewers that their country is a disgrace. Their main objective is to sow division.
Fox News knew the truth and decided to lie anyway for the sake of the brand, for the sake of the business. Their defense in this unprecedented libel case is that they never held themselves up as objective journalists, and suggesting a little lying is part of the entertainment they have a right to provide under the First Amendment.
Experts say the libel case is unprecedented, in that it may actually meet the very high standard of proving “actual malice” in talking about public figures and news events.
Still, the courts may not be able to provide a remedy for Fox’s irresponsible and morally reprehensible behavior. Libels cases are very difficult to win in the United States even if truth is on the side of the maligned. So it will be up to the Fox audience to provide the remedy.
