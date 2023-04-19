When the Minnesota State college system made its biggest funding request ever to the Legislature, it touted its ability to train students for critical needs in the workplace. Minnesota State University’s Center for Rural Behavioral health is a great example of that.
The center recently received a $600,000 three-year investment from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to help fund the operational structure and the center’s growth. The center will be named after Blue Cross, which sees the investment as part of its racial and health equity initiatives.
The money may be used to fund research on how to get more of MSU’s students to go into the mental health field and become practitioners. The Legislature is also considering a $1.5 million one-time payment to the center, which will train MSU students for mental health fields and provide affordable mental health services to the community.
The effort has been years in the making, and MSU center director Thad Shunkwiler has long been involved in teaching in MSU’s mental health training programs.
The need for mental health practitioners in rural Minnesota has never been greater. Some 80% of Minnesota counties are considered mental health deficit areas with not enough practitioners for the population.
Shunkwiler said, for example, Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota has no mental health professionals, according to a report in the Star Tribune. The center plans to study the rural mental health issue with the Wilder Foundation later this year and set goals for developing more mental health professionals to serve in rural Minnesota.
The needs are there. Since the pandemic, polls shows some 30-40% of people have experienced signs of anxiety and depression, compared to about 11% before the pandemic. Minnesota’s Student Survey shows almost a two-thirds of K-12 students in Jackson County alone experience symptoms of long-term mental health issues.
This kind of entrepreneurial action building the mental health program is just what the state universities of the future must do. Many other business partnerships have been developed, and MSU has a strong business entrepreneurship program.
Blue Cross Blue Shield spokesperson Bukata Hayes said the $600,000 is the nonprofit’s initial investment, and he expects more funding in the future. The Legislature has already passed the $1.5 million request through to omnibus funding legislation. The center is also in the process of partnering with a rural organization connected to farmers.
All of this shows great momentum for serving the critical mental health needs of rural Minnesota. We urge legislators and others to get this funding over the finish line and invest in the center so it can begin filling the pipeline of mental health provider needs in rural Minnesota.
