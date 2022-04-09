Thumbs up to the Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for recent top rankings in mental health care.
The MN Community Measurement report recently published its ranking of health care treatments and outcomes at Minnesota clinics, and both local clinics ranked high in mental health care.
In fact, Mankato Clinic finished high in all 15 mental health categories in the ranking system while Mayo Clinic Health System finished high in 14 of 15 mental health categories, which included initial screenings for depression and treatment that eventually led to remission of mental health conditions.
The high rankings were measured as above state averages and were for the year 2020.
Numerous reports show the increase in mental health conditions during the COVID pandemic. Disruption in medical provider staffing and care came with shutdowns and closings. Statewide, rankings for mental health care such as treatments and remission were down simply because people did not or could not see their medical provider.
A yearlong in-depth report in The Free Press has detailed the growing need for mental health treatment and services in the region. It’s good to see local clinics ranking high in their attention to this serious and growing problem.
Hardware Haslip
Thumbs up to longtime Waterville hardware store owner Ron Haslip for all the folks he helped in his 42 years of serving his community and all its visitors.
Haslip retired last week at age 77. He’s waited to do so until he was sure another owner could take over his Hardware Hank store. “If I couldn’t have gotten it sold, I would’ve kept it open until I fell over dead on the floor,” he told a Free Press reporter on his last day as owner.
The store was a problem-solving mecca for visitors. From finding a certain-size screw or a no-longer-manufactured light bulb to toys and flags, the stuffed store had it all — or pretty darn close.
Haslip has served generations with the specialty of reliable customer service. He said he’s going to really miss the people. It’s safe to say the feeling will be mutual.
Distracted drivers
Thumbs up to the law enforcement crackdown on distracted drivers.
Minnesota police and state troopers are doing a 30-day campaign aimed at behind-the-wheel users of electronic devices, particularly phones.
Minnesota has since 2019 had a hands-free law that makes it illegal to have your phone in your hand and use it for talking or texting while you are driving. But too many people ignored the law or have slid back into bad habits.
The dangerous group of irresponsible drivers who use electronic devices while driving are a real threat to the public and can easily cause crashes that seriously injure or kill others.
Cracking down on their bad behavior should be applauded.
A bird flu downpayment
Thumbs up to the Minnesota Legislature for quickly appropriating $1 million to combat the outbreak of avian influenza in the state.
The emergency funding was rushed through this week, without a dissenting vote in either chamber, in advance of the Legislature’s planned recess next week. And while $1 million sounds like a lot, the expectation is that it won’t get the ag department and its Board of Animal Health through the month. More will be needed down the road.
The money will be used for testing and the logistics of quarantining affected poultry operations.
The outbreak has already affected more than 1 million birds in Minnesota, including a flock in Le Sueur County.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this flu poses little health risk to humans, it is a significant threat to poultry producers — and ultimately to the pocketbooks of consumers of chickens, turkeys and eggs.
