Local mental health services have been stretched thin as the needs rise past capacity, but a silver lining comes with the resilient and stronger effort to meet those needs among agencies and professionals.
Today’s in-depth report in our continuing series on the mental health crisis shows a significant rise in local demand for mental health services, an increase amplified by the pandemic. But local providers have learned to collaborate to expedite service to those who need it most and have come up with innovative programs.
Collaborations like the South Central Community Based Initiative help define needs regionally and help bring resources to grow services.
High school programs, like Project for Teens, have stepped up with peer-to-peer support programs, in which high schoolers counsel young students on mental health coping strategies.
Still, most mental health service providers report a seven- to eight-week wait for therapy services, depending on what type of treatment is needed. Calls for service from the South Central Community Based Initiative, which provides mobile crisis services throughout south-central Minnesota, were on the rise even before the pandemic, going from about 283 contacts per month in 2018 to 566 in 2019.
Mental health screenings by Mental Health Minnesota have gone up by 400% during the pandemic, 600% for youth. Local mental health practitioners have seen a doubling of referrals.
But there remain alternatives for more immediate crises — for example, the South Central Crisis Center operated by Horizon Homes. Service providers encourage those seeking services to continue to make the effort and to get on as many waiting lists as possible.
Telemedicine, which grew sharply during the pandemic because of the need to isolate, also has become a surprisingly helpful support platform. While some patients find going in front of a video screen for treatment unnerving, others have found it more comfortable than going to an in-person meeting.
The Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz boosted telemedicine efforts by making reimbursement rates the same as in-person visits. That allowed more providers to use telemedicine, and that should be the first thing on the Legislature’s list to make permanent.
We know services will grow when overall mental health reimbursement rates are on par with physical health reimbursement rates. “Mental health parity” has been the goal of Congress and many other public bodies, but many experts in the field say it hasn’t happened.
Minnesota needs a public and political effort to encourage more students to go into the mental health field. An earlier Free Press in-depth report showed the shortage of mental health providers everywhere but severe shortages in rural areas.
Today’s coverage shows that services have indeed grown with the needs. We must build on that with the aim of vastly reducing the waiting periods.
A collaboration of forces — businesses, government, nonprofits — must bring attention to the mental health crisis and treat it with the urgency of a broken bone or heart disease. Mental health may not seem like it is an emergency, but that is exactly what it turns into if not treated quickly and effectively.
