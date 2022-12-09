Mental health has become a public health problem, and the Mankato area community has responded with the first of its kind mental health resource and education event Tuesday.
The Never G;ve Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness program will offer resources and education for mental health care providers and others and will also have one hour set aside at 6 p.m. for people seeking mental health care resources and referrals. The semi-colon in the title relates to the continued support for people with mental health needs.
We encourage those seeking help to attend as statistics show nearly 40% of the population have experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression over the last few years. That’s nearly four times the typical 10% prevalence of the symptoms before the pandemic.
Blue Earth County human services and its partners will host the event that will include a nationally known speaker on suicide as well as other groups and agencies that provide mental health services. The program was funded with grant money and developed by Blue Earth County’s human service advisory committee.
Nationally-known speaker Kevin Hines will speak at 7 p.m. He survived a suicide attempt by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge when he was 19 in 2000. He has since become a nationally known inspirational speaker for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
The overall program is aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues, showing people how to tap resources and allowing for professional development of providers and others who work in mental health. The free workshop for providers will be at 3 p.m.
The program is a great start to a community response to a critical community issue.
The Free Press published a three part-series on mental health issues ending earlier this year. The report was a community outreach effort to bring light to the problem and suggest solutions.
The series revealed a number of salient issues around the growth in mental health care needs and the shortage of providers:
• Many beds are either constantly in use or are taken offline by mental health providers who can’t afford to keep them running. State and federal regulations make it difficult to add more beds in the system. And wait times to get into psychiatric treatment programs keep growing.
• A report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mental health-related emergency room visits increased by 31% in 2020 for U.S. adolescents ages 12-17. ER visits for children ages 5-11 increased by 24% compared to the previous year.
• Mental health services are reimbursed at 80% of the rate other services get from insurance companies.
• Beds are banked by hospitals, instead of put in use due to lack of employees, low reimbursement rates.
There is still a long way to go to providing mental health services to those who need them in a timely manner, but keeping the discussion alive and the community engaged is part of the solution. At the same time, providers need to learn from each other and collaborate in ways that help improve the service.
Blue Earth County’s mental health event moves us forward on both of those fronts. It deserves strong community support.
