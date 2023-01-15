The nationwide 988 suicide prevention and mental health counseling line that debuted last July has been flooded with calls since its inception, showing the continued need for mental health services across the country.
While the line is available in Minnesota and staffed at several state call centers, Minnesota has yet to fund the 988 line, as expected by the bipartisan federal legislation that allocated $1 billion to establish the line. Only 20 states have so far funded their local efforts, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The recently passed federal spending legislation added another $500 million to the effort.
While the Minnesota Department of Health allocated $1.3 million to the local line, the national group estimated Minnesota needs $7.3 million. Proposed funding for the line in Minnesota fell apart with the political stalemate that ended the session last year.
Mankato and Minnesota are fortunate to have mental health mobile crisis units (South Central Crisis Center: 507-344-0621 or 877-399-3040) and local emergency facilities where some 988 calls will be directed.
Calls to the new 988 line are up 30% in some cases, compared to the previous national suicide prevention line. The line had 154,500 more calls in November, compared to the old line during November 2021. In all, it has taken 2 million calls or texts since inception.
The Veterans Crisis Line 988 + 1 has handled 450,000 calls or texts in the first six months, a 10% increase from comparable time last year.
Mental health awareness has grown as a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey shows 90% of those surveyed believe there is a mental health “crisis” in the U.S. Another foundation survey found 30% to 40% of those surveyed saying they had experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression.
And yet resources are tight and knowledge of those resources is limited. Some 58% said they knew “nothing at all” of the new 988 crisis line.
An in-depth report by The Free Press at the end of 2021 showed local providers with long waiting lists and a shortage of providers compared to the need. A report in Monday’s Free Press will show the shortage continues to exist.
There is a mental health crisis in Minnesota and the country. Legislators need to urgently fund the 988 line in Minnesota.
While funding may be up to lawmakers, everyone can do their part to help create awareness of the mental health problems, help reduce the stigma by talking to people who may need help and provide resources on where to get that help.
You can find mental health resources by Googling “mental health resources + mankato free press” or going to this site: https://www.mankatofreepress.com/news/local_news/mental-health-resources/article_4e4c0286-fb3f-11eb-8e4b-cf780c9a480d.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.