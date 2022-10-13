Another report on the growing rate of mental illness highlights the continued need for awareness, education and more financial support.
The United Health Foundation reported that nearly 20% of young adult women in Minnesota reported frequent mental distress in 2019-2020, up from 12% five years earlier. The latest report came at the beginning of the pandemic, and other reports have noted mental illness rates increased even more as the pandemic wore on.
The rising rate of mental illness among Minnesotans aged 3-17 also rose, but at a somewhat slower pace. The rate of those reporting depression rose to 4.1% in 2021 compared to 3.3% in 2017-18.
A Kaiser Family Foundation report shows nearly 40% of respondents nationwide reported symptoms of anxiety and depression in July 2020 compared with about 10% in pre-pandemic 2019.
The reports highlight the importance of creating awareness and education among the population for signs of mental illness and the importance of helping reduce the stigma so people will seek help.
The United Health report had some good news for Minnesota as the state was rated top among all states for the mental health of its women and children despite rising rates of anxiety and depression. The ranking was influenced by the high rate of childhood physical activity in Minnesota as well as relatively low blood pressure rates and low use of illicit drugs.
But mental health continues to be in the news and has prompted some groups to offer solutions. The United Health Foundation allocated $3 million to a pilot program aimed at schools to increase mental health awareness and reduce the stigma.
The Minnesota Legislature compromised on a mental health bill last session that provided funding for mental health programs in schools and helped underwrite loan forgiveness programs for mental health providers.
And more recent tracking of anxiety and depression from the Kaiser foundation found that in June 2022, 36% of the population were experiencing symptoms, a decline from 40% of about two years ago.
There’s still a long way to go in treatment and awareness of mental illness. Keeping it in the spotlight will be important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.