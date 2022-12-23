Thumbs up to Blue Earth County being approved as a Veterans Administration Community Care provider.
The designation means area veterans who are seeking mental health counseling no longer have to go to the Twin Cities. Instead they can get services in Mankato.
Any veteran enrolled in VA health care may now request to be seen by clinicians at the county government center at 410 S. Fifth Street.
Michael McLaughlin, Blue Earth County’s veteran services officer, says the local service eases the process for veterans and alleviates the financial burden of having to travel for care.
Many veterans had been traveling to the VA in the Twin Cities for psychiatry services or paying out-of-pocket to providers not approved for reimbursement by the VA.
Area veterans can be seen in person or via tele-health services.
Veterans have given much of themselves to serve their country and deserve to get accessible, affordable care as close to home as possible.
COVID-19 telehealth
Thumbs up to the state of Minnesota launching a new telehealth test-to-treat program to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to free care and treatment.
That convenient, quick health care access through partner Cue Health is meant to reduce risk of serious illness or hospitalization. At the same time, it will free up medical personnel to concentrate on more serious cases of COVID, flu and RSV that are slamming many areas.
Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19, either with a home or lab test, can download the Cue Health app and sign up with their address to have a virtual consultation with a licensed clinician. That health expert will make an evaluation to determine if therapeutic treatment is a good option. If that’s the case, a prescription can be issued to the patient’s local pharmacy. In some areas of the state, those prescriptions can be delivered to the patient’s home.
All services in this pilot program — including consultation, medication and delivery — come at no cost to the Minnesotans. Reducing any barriers to diagnosis and treatment is another tool that the health department is offering to battle the virus. Free testing and vaccines also remain available.
For more information on how to access this new program and for instructions on downloading the Cue Health App, visit care.cuehealth.com/mn.
A new era
Thumbs up to the careers of Blue Earth County Sheriff Brad Peterson and Chief Deputy Mike Maurer, both of whom are heading into well-deserved retirement.
Peterson has held the job since unseating the late LeRoy Wiebold in the 1994 election. He went unopposed in every election after that until standing down this year. Maurer has been chief deputy for 16 years.
That’s an impressive run of stability. Just as impressive is the department’s reputation. Peterson said this week he never had to recruit; the department’s drama-free reputation by itself attracted candidates from around the state’s law enforcement community.
Peterson figures to be a tough act for his successor, Jeff Wersal, to follow.
International student support
Thumbs up to the Kearney International Center at Minnesota State University for its effort relaunch the Friendship Family Program that supports international students.
The program pairs international students with a local family as a way to make students feel more at home as they study far from their own families. The program had been in operation for a decade but had to be paused because of the COVID pandemic.
As things get back to normal, students and community volunteers alike have called for restarting the program.
It’s a great way for community members and students to learn about each other’s culture. Students also have a place to go when they are on break instead of being isolated on campus.
Understanding of other cultures is more important than ever in today’s world and the Family Friendship Program is one small way to promote that understanding.
It’s also a great way for the community to support international students who have so much to offer.
