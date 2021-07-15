A bureaucratic proposal to revert 144 “metropolitan statistical areas” to “micropolitan” status predictably ran aground on the rocks of politics.
Which is to the benefit of Mankato-North Mankato, one of those 144 MSAs that would have been demoted, and to the benefit of smaller cities that would have suddenly had some larger fish dumped into their pond of outside resources.
The federal government’s definition of a metropolitan area hasn’t changed in 70 years, and the nation’s population has doubled in that span. The Office of Management and Budget had a proposal to double the population threshold for that status from 50,000 to 100,000, which would have cut the number of MSAs almost in half, from 392 to 148.
But that metropolitan status is valuable. It qualifies a community for certain federal funding and makes it more visible to corporations looking for new markets.
Rearranging the statistical categories would not have changed the underlying data or the needs they reflect. Whether Mankato-North Mankato is designated metropolitan or micropolitan, the “core urbanized area” here would still have about 60,000 residents. It would still have homeless people who need shelter and transit needs to be met.
The purpose of the data the feds compile on communities is to better target programs to meet those needs. While OMB’s statisticians may chafe at the raw number of MSAs today, they haven’t mushroomed out of proportion to the nation’s population.
Mankato-North Mankato isn’t Minneapolis-St. Paul. It also isn’t Worthington, New Ulm or Willmar and shouldn’t be competing for federal grants with those smaller communities.
Few issues unite Reps. Jim Hagedorn and Michelle Fischbach with Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, but keeping Mankato-North Mankato in the MSA pool is one. OMB, facing bipartisan congressional opposition, on Tuesday said it had dropped the plan until at least the 2030 census.
The political interference with OMB’s planned redefinition was warranted, and the outcome serves the policy purposes of the statistics. As long as growth in MSAs isn’t out of proportion with the nation’s population, redefining metropolitan is, and will be, a solution in search of a problem.
