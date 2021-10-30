Thumbs up to the Old Town organizers of a new Mexican festival, “Dia de los Muertos,” that takes place today.
The “Day of the Dead” celebration is aimed at remembering and celebrating lives of loved ones who have died. The Mexican festival will include a mariachi band and dance demonstrations as well as food, drink and crafts.
There will traditional sculptures unveiled and papel picado decorations strung across Riverfront Drive. The Makers Market will also be present as well as the Twin Cities Cadillac Club car show. There will be food vendors at the Hub Food Park also.
The Old Town Association and community businesses are sponsors of the event and Prairie Lakes Regional Art Council provided funding.
These kinds of festivals allow the community to understand and appreciate the traditions of different cultures and they bring people together to share food and drink and enjoy the arts. They are cultural bridge building events. That’s something we need now more than ever.
The 300-600 blocks of N. Riverfront Drive will be blocked off for the festival, which will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Foundation’s impact
Thumbs up to the Mankato Area Foundation, which is having a growing impact supporting needed programs and nonprofits in the area.
The foundation distributed 601 grants adding up to more than $2 million during its fiscal year 2020-2021. It was a record amount for the foundation, as well as more than double what it granted two years ago.
President and CEO Nancy Zallek, who has grown the foundation significantly during her tenure, said the record amount of grants was due to the community donors stepping up to meet increased needs, including those spurred by the pandemic.
The Mankato Area Foundation has been a powerful force for good and will undoubtedly continue to grow and provide aid.
Falling short
Thumbs down that meatpackers have been put at such extreme risk of catching COVID-19 during the pandemic.
A report released by the U.S. House this week indicates many more workers were affected than previously thought. At least 59,000 meatpacking workers were infected and 269 workers died of the virus last year. That’s nearly three times higher than the 22,400 that the United Food and Commercial Workers Union has said were infected or exposed.
Clearly not enough was done to protect the industry’s workers, who often stand next to one another in production lines. The report said companies were slow to adopt steps to protect the workers.
In some plants, 50 percent of workers were infected. Workers have spoken about fear of going to work but were often pressured to show up whether they were sick or not or had been exposed to the virus.
Obviously the pandemic was a new scenario for all industries to deal with, but employers have an ethical duty to protect workers’ health in the workplace. And the Occupational Safety and Health Administration must be more aggressive in making sure food industry workers, who are considered essential, have the protections needed to do their jobs and aren’t expected to work when ill.
The machinery of death
Thumbs down to Oklahoma’s resumption of executions with a flawed drug protocol that had led to a lengthy hiatus in that state’s use of capital punishment.
Oklahoma on Thursday killed John Marion Grant, convicted in the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker. Grant began convulsing and vomiting after the first of three drugs was administered, something experienced witnesses of executions said is highly unusual.
Minnesota, we are pleased to note, does not have capital punishment. It was a Minnesotan, the late Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, who memorably wrote after years of struggling with capital cases, “From this day forward, I no longer shall tinker with the machinery of death.” Blackmun’s conclusion should be followed universally.
