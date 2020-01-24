When President Barack Obama and 13 automakers agreed to increase U.S. fuel mileage standards in 2011, gas prices leveled off and took a three-year dive. Prices began increasing again in 2017 as the Trump administration called for freezing the mileage standards
Prices went from $3.68 per gallon to $2.25 from 2012 to 2016, a 40 percent drop under Obama.
Gas prices since 2017 have risen 10 to 15 percent per year and declined about 6 percent in 2019.
Increasing fuel mileage standards reduces gasoline consumption and drives down the price. That also comes at a time when the supply of crude oil and gasoline is rising.
The Trump administration recently announced it would increase fuel mileage standards about 1.5 percent a year, still far below the Obama administration’s 5 percent per year increase, but above the earlier Trump freeze in standards.
Trump’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had argued for the freeze in standards saying it would reduce the price increases of automobiles. It also argued that keeping the cost of cars lower would increase car sales and result in fewer injuries because newer cars are safer. This triangulating logic would work if fuel mileage standards were as complicated as a Rubik’s Cube.
But they’re not. Even the scientific advisory board of the NHTSA disputed the number of lives that would be saved due to the Trump freezing of mileage standards.
Higher fuel mileage means less gasoline consumption and lower prices. We urge the administration to go back to the Obama standards and give everyone a break at the pump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.