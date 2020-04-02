It is not bad enough for President Donald Trump to preside over a woefully lethargic federal response to the worst pandemic in at least a century. On Tuesday his administration actively acted to worsen American health for decades to come — and to undo the most significant step yet taken to combat climate change.
The formal rolling back of federal mileage standards set during Barack Obama’s presidency has been years in the formation. It took this long because it has been impossible to concoct an acceptable rationale for the rollback — and even now, the official justification doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler says the rollback — which includes stripping California of its authority to set its own mileage standard — is intended to make vehicles overall less expensive, and thus encourage consumers to buy newer, safer vehicles.
Instead of improving fuel efficiency by about 5% a year over five years, the new standards require a 1.5% annual improvement, which will result in sharp increases in greenhouse gas emissions. The increased air pollution will, according to the American Lung Association, result in the deaths of up to 10,000 Americans by 2035.
The administration asserts that the rollback would lead to 3,300 fewer traffic fatalities over the lives of the cars built with the new standards, arguing that more people would purchase newer, safer cars because they would be more affordable. Even if that analysis — which is disputed — is accurate, that’s just a third of the projected deaths from the added pollution.
And Consumer Reports’ analysis says the potential savings at point-of-sale figure to be overridden by the increased expense at the gas pump.
This won’t be cheaper for consumers, and it won’t be healthier. It’s a step back in all directions.
