Thumbs up to organizers of the first Minnesota Original Music Festival, which completed a seven-day run in St. Peter last week.
The festival brought together musicians, singers and songwriters from all over Minnesota to collaborate and learn and perform their original music.
By all accounts, the event was a smashing success, starting out the week with a film about climate change that had a soundtrack done by Minnesota musicians. Performances started Tuesday at Patrick’s on Third where there was also a “draft” for the 60-hour band challenge.
Musicians picked an instrument and then were drafted into a band with others who they didn’t normally play with. The new bands then competed in front of judges for slots to play on Saturday. There were workshops during the week on topics from technical skills to songwriting peer reviews. The weekend offered two days of concerts in the park.
The event was the brainchild of local music enthusiasts Eli Hoehn, Michelle Roche and Eric Zimmerman. The free festival was supported with a grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Art Council, KMSU Radio, and local businesses and organizations.
The Minnesota Original Music Festival was a grand idea that struck the perfect chord for time and place. It will soon become another signature St. Peter music event for which the community can be proud.
Diverse facilitators
Thumbs up to the effort to attract volunteers to serve as diversity facilitators to work with kids in K-12 schools in Mankato and the area.
Kuma Takamura has been a facilitator offering the Promoting Respect Workshop and now Takamura, the education coordinator for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, is working to recruit more facilitators to rejuvenate the classroom program. It was forced to slow down during the pandemic.
People who apply and are accepted as facilitators take 24 hours of training regarding the different curriculum.
The workshops aim to teach kids in rural Minnesota about accepting one another regardless of their differences and expose them to varying topics regarding diversity. Different curriculum is tailored to various ages of students.
It’s a valuable program that deserves support from parents, schools and the community.
Closing credits
Thumbs up to the fun that Grind-Fu Cinema brought to the university campus and community during its nearly 15-year run.
The film series is drawing to its end today with its last screening 7 p.m. in the Wiecking Center auditorium at Minnesota State University. The double feature will be the classic “The Wizard of Oz” and the horror film “Hereditary.”
The hosts of KMSU’s “Shuffle Function,” Tim Lind and Shelley Pierce, came up with the free movie showings as a pledge-drive premium. That developed into a monthly screening event during which they paired admittedly bad, quirky or campy films that fans appreciated.
Creativity and community were part of the formula that made the free event popular. The series, like a good or bad movie, is coming to an end. As the credits roll, Pierce and Lind deserve top billing for a job well done.
A good call by Ellison
Thumbs up to the decision by Keith Ellison, Minnesota attorney general, to forgo appealing a court ruling that overturned many state restrictions on abortion.
Abortion foes and Ellison’s election rivals say Ellison, a proponent of abortion rights, should take the ruling to a higher court. Ellison this week declined, saying the case has already cost Minnesota taxpayers some $600,000 over the past three years and even a successful appeal would only return the case to the original judge.
Attorneys general are obligated to defend state laws, including those they personally disagree with. Ellison did that. They are not obligated to fritter away taxpayer money on hopeless appeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.