Why it matters: A ruling by a federal judge prevents the federal government from working with social media to prevent misinformation.
In a twisted interpretation of the 1st Amendment, a federal judge in Louisiana has enjoined the federal government from “working with” social media to prevent misinformation on everything from public health threats to foreign attacks on U.S. elections.
Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana sued the Biden administration for what they described as “censorship” when the U.S. government alerted social media companies of posts spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines and mask wearing. The government never ordered the social media companies to do anything, but only pointed out its concerns about false statements that could threaten public health during the pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted an injunction that prohibits the federal government from working with social media companies on what the court said is protected speech. The attorneys general claim there was substantial evidence of censorship but fail to provide details of just what that was.
But the judge apparently agreed, saying “evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’ ”
The fact that a federal judge can be convinced federal government advice about safety during a pandemic can be considered a violation of free speech rights seems to be the more Orwellian part of this whole farce.
The administration responded to the ruling in a statement to the Associated Press.
“This administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections,” said a White House official. “Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present.”
The ruling prohibits several agencies including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and even the FBI from “encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”
An administration filing says the order would limit the ability of the government to “combat foreign malign influence campaigns, prosecute crimes, protect the national security, and provide accurate information to the public on matters of grave public concern such as health care and election integrity.”
The ruling did make exceptions allowing the government to work with social media involving crimes and threats to national security. That seems to contradict the gist of the ruling and is a small consolation.
There is no indication in the lawsuit the government took an overt action to censor social media companies, with plaintiffs alleging only the government threatened regulatory action against the companies.
The dystopian America the judge alludes to is better exemplified in an order by the government that certain issues not be discussed. We don’t see where that protects anyone’s free speech rights.
