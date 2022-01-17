Today this community can mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a truly unique way.
An online documentary about King’s visit to Mankato premieres at 1:30 p.m. To explore this history, the Kessel Peace Institute of Minnesota State University and True Façade pictures collaborated to make the 40-minute film.
This virtual viewing of “MLK 11.12.61,” followed by a Zoom panel discussion, gives Mankato an opportunity to examine what the late civil rights leader’s visit means to us, both then and now. (To register, go to: sbs.mnsu.edu/mlkdoc.)
During the 1961 visit, King gave two sermons at Centenary Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School, which is now Mankato West.
Included in the documentary are members of this community who reflect on what King meant to the nation and how his words in Mankato are still relevant. As Stacy Wells says in the film’s trailer: “It’s actually really important to look back at why he came, what was happening then, what he said, what kind of message he left and think about how that can be applied now.”
Mankato West history teacher Matt Moore outlines the three challenges that King laid out in his message that day: recognizing we live in an interconnected world; confronting white supremacy head on; and engaging in creative protest to bring an end to the barriers of racial segregation. As Moore remarks, those challenges were relevant in 1961 and are still relevant today.
That relevancy couldn’t be made anymore clear than when you see the black-and-white images of the 1960s civil rights marches that then flow to today’s images of Black Lives Matter gatherings, including in front of the Mankato Public Safety Center, on Veterans Memorial Bridge and at Alexander Park.
The conclusion of the film trailer fittingly ends with this from Bukata Hayes: “The mandate I get from him being here is that we are duty bound as Mankatoans to play our part. We must do something to make our community more inclusive, more equitable. He could have been a lot of places. He chose this to be one of those places.”
We are lucky King visited Mankato on Nov. 12, 1961. Now today it’s up to this community to keep tackling the challenges he laid out for us.
