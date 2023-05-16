Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and Scott Counties. .Heavy precipitation across southern Minnesota from this past weekend has caused significant rises for the Minnesota River and its tributaries. River gages in the immediate vicinity of the heaviest rainfall are experiencing or will imminently experience crests while downstream gages will take a few days to respond. Dry conditions for the next few days should allow river levels to begin to decrease once crests have been reached. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Highway 169 between St Peter and Mankato impacted in several locations. Barriers placed on east shoulder US 169 just north of St Peter at Rogers Creek or locally known as Robarts Creek. Hwy 22 bridge south of st peter closed (Spring flood impacts.) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 22.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 730 PM CDT Monday was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.6 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.5 feet on 03/26/2011. &&